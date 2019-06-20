Obituaries

AGIUS. On July 26 at Mater Dei Hospital, LILIAN, residing at Villa Messina, Rabat, aged 100, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved brother Walter, her nephews Nicholas and Mark and their respective wives and children. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Tuesday, July 30 at 9am for Stella Maris church in Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donation to id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 26, at her residence in Żurrieq, CRISTINA, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her nieces Mary, Cettina and her husband Mario Axiak, Catherine and her husband Dr Joseph Farrugia, Josephine and her husband Joseph Cassar, Theresa and her husband Raymond Aquilina, and her nephew Dr John Gauci and his wife Dr Vickie Gauci, her great-nieces and great-nephews Michael, David, Joseph, John, Paula, Veronica, Paul, Francesco and Stefan, all other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, July 29 at 3pm at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment at St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE ‘ŻEP’, aged 64. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sylvia, his sons Lee and his partner Laura, Jean-Luc and Jake, his brothers and sister, Pio and his partner Jane, Maria and Frans, nephews and nieces, his mother- and father-in-law, his wife’s families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday July 29 at 3pm to Santa Marija Ta’ Ġesu (Ta Ġieżu), Rabat where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Margerita cemetery Rabat. Donations to Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated. As per Joe’s wish, wear casual dress.

MIFSUD. On July 21, at her home, MARIE LOUISE, née Pace Floridia, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at the age of 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet her beloved husband Antoine and son Remò. She will be deeply mourned and missed by her treasured children Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne and Alexander, her cherished grandchildren Rachel and James, Kyra and Gareth, Michelle, Gloria, her darling great-grandchildren Maya, Ben, Nick, Thom, Amy and Ivie. Her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 29 at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE - On July 27, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, Joseph, widower of Gertrude nee’ Bruno Waters, aged 91 passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by his beloved family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his loving children Paula, Mariella and her husband Joseph Ciappara, Louis and his wife Odette, David and his wife Moira, his grandchildren Claire and Colin, Stephanie and David, Audrey and Chris, Thomas and Sharon, Kristina and Alan, Francesca and Keith, Daniel and Julian, his great grandchildren Allen, Neil, Jon, Mikela and Baby Isaac, his sister Sr. Aurelia Pace S.D., his cousin Sr. Yvonne Gera FMM, his sister in law Rose Grech, his companion Margaret Weaver, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Lord Grant him eternal rest.

SOLER - Niki, aged 48, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his precious sons Miguel and Jacques, his dear mother Mary Anne, his beloved partner Sharon, his loving brother Kurt, Edwina, the mother of his two children, his Aunt Liz, his uncle Edgar, his uncles Anthony and Franco, his aunt Therese and their respective spouses, his cousins and his countless faithful friends. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar at 9.30am where Mass will be celebrated, followed by internment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Youth Fellowship, Ħamrun will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA - BERNARD P. Thank you for all the love we shared.

Mary Rose, Joe, Antoinette, Paul, Rose Lina.

DARMANIN – GEORGE. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Carmen, Francis Xavier, Anthony and Joseph, in-laws and grandchildren.

GATT. In everlasting and loving memory of FRANCIS, being his 17th year since he went to meet the Lord in Heaven. Antoine and Doris, Monica and Anton, Ray and Mariella and their respective families.

GENOVESE. Unfading and cherished memories of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving husband and exemplary father, especially today the 13th anniversary of his demise. As we believe that Jesus died and rose again, so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have died believing in Him” (I Thess 4:14). Mima, Cythia and Claire.

GENOVESE – JOSEPH. Loving memories of an uncle on the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and their families.

GRECH – JOE. In ever loving memory on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Marie, Daniela and Jean-Paul.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother AGNES née Zammit, today the anniversary of her passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana and Stephen, widower of Kathryn and her grandchildren.

MANARA – Dr ALDO MANARA. In treasured memory of our beloved brother who died on July 28, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MIRONE – FABIO. Today being the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Bobby and his daughter Elena. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

MIRONE. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law FABIO, today being the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela together with all his nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear mother especially on her anniversary. Audrey and Mildred.

PIZZUTO. In fondest memory of MOYRA, who departed this life four years ago. May she rest in the Lord. Margaret and family.

RUNCO – CARMELO. On the 16th anniversary of his death. Always in out thoughts, so near, yet so far away. Fondest memories. His wife Monica, his son Alessandro, his daughters Olivia and Lara, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

RUNCO. Treasured memories of CARMELO on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Antonio, Mary Rose and Anna Maria Espinosa Rodriguez.

SANT FOURNIER – LILIAN. In loving memory on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her husband, her sons and their wives, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema tomorrow, Monday, July 29 at 6.30pm.

VELLA – ELDA, née Manara. In treasured memory of our beloved sister who died on July 26, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman.

