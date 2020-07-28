Obituaries

BAILEY. On July 25, PETER, aged 94, passed away peacefully at his residence in Rabat. He leaves to mourn his children Dr Mark and his wife Louise, Godfrey and Josephine Bailey and their daughter Ayla, Charlotte Manley and her partner as well as other family members. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29, at St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Dingli cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On July 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, SIMONE née Grima, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Benjamin, her parents John and Tessie Grima, as well as her brothers Christian, Reuben and his family, David and many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29, at 8.30am, for St Francis of Assisi church, Qawra, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Grateful thanks to the staff of Mater Dei Hospital, Hospice Malta, Balzan, and the Palliative Care Unit, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their sterling work and great dedication.

Requiem Mass

MALLIA – ALFRED. Who passed away on May 3, 2020. A Mass will be held in his memory on July 29, at 5pm, at Lija parish church. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – THERESA (Terry), née Crockford. Today being the third anniversary of her passing. The time has passed and yet she is in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Her brother Patrick and his wife Kathy, and her niece Denise. May the lord grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN – GEORGE. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

DARMANIN – JOSEPH. July 28, 1989. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GENOVESE. Treasured and unfading memories of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving husband and exemplary father, especially today the 14th anniversary of his demise.

He has gone no further from us than to God, and God is very near.

Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GENOVESE – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear uncle on the 14th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and their families.

MANARA – Dr ALDO MANARA. In treasured memory of our beloved brother who died on July 28, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MIRONE – FABIO. Today being the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Bobby and his daughter Elena. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

MIRONE. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law FABIO, today being the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela together with all his nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.