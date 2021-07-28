Obituaries

BONACI. On July 27, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, PAUL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his sisters Marianne, Claire and her husband Giovanni Valastro, his nephews Alessandro and Martina Gruber, Marcello and Gabrielle Debono, other rela-tives and friends.Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, July 29, at 9am, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Sacro Cuor) Sliema. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Klarissi, St Julian’s, will be very much appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank the consultants and staff at Medical 1, Mater Dei Hospital, and Ward 1 and P.C.U at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, as well as Fr Paul Attard, OFM, for their continuous support.

De GIORGIO. On July 26, MARY, aged 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her son, Matthew, Mona-Lisa, widow of her son Mark, her grandchildren Joshua, Nikolai and his wife Patricia, Sebastian and his partner Paula and Emily, her great-grandchildren Sophie, Harry and Mark, her sister Josephine Terreni, her nephews and nieces and numerous friends.Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, July 28, at 2pm at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On July 20, ANDREW, aged 54, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Aidan, his father Dr Vincent Falzon and his wife Mare Louise, his brother Anthony and his aunts, Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette Falzon. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, July 29, at 8.30am, at the Carmelite church, Balluta. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On July 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, DEO, aged 77. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Loann and her partner Trevor, Marvin and his wife Eva, Noel and his partner Romaine, his grand-children Christian, John, Alexander and Claire Joy, his brother-in-law Joe, other relatives and friends and members of the Għaqda Fergħa Koperattivi Mużew.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 8.45am for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest mother SARAH on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life.

God made a wonderful mother

A mother who never grew old

He made her smile of sunshine

And he moulded her heart of pure gold.

The fact that she’s no longer here

Will always cause us pain

But she’s forever in our heart

Until we meet again.

Fondly remembered by her children Charlaine and Chris, Daphne and Ian, Karen and Jason, Duncan and Angie and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BALZAN – MARY, née Demajo. In loving memory of our dearest mother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her beloved children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN – JOSEPH. July 28, 1989. Everlasting and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

GENOVESE. Treasured and unfading memories of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving husband and exemplary father, especially today the 15th anniversary of his demise. “Just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life” (Romans 6:4). Mima, Cythia and Claire.

GENOVESE – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear uncle and granduncle on the 15th anni-versary of his passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and their children.

MANARA – Dr ALDO MANARA. In treasured memory of our beloved brother who died on July 28, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MICALLEF – MYRIAM, née Cardona. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grand-mother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always remem-bered by her husband Roger, her children Hertha and her husband Stefan Trapani, Chris and his wife Dulcinea, her grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Nicholas and Daniel, relatives and friends. The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass.

MIRONE – FABIO. Today being the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by Bobby and his daughter Elena. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

MIRONE. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law, FABIO, today being the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, together with all his nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

