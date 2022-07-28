Birth

CACOPARDO. On July 25, to Shaun and Maria Deguara, God’s precious gift of a daughter EMILIA, a most welcome sister to Giulia. Special thanks to the obstetrician, the midwife Ms Mary Buttigieg Said and the staff at OBS1 at Mater Dei Hospital. Thanks be to God and the Virgin Mary.

Obituaries

COPPINI. On July 26, HENRY, aged 94, beloved husband of Vanna née Vella passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his two beloved daughters Corinne and her husband Joe Gerada, and Carol and her husband Taner Celik; his dearest grandchildren Hannah Smith, Cristina Gerada and her husband Jonathan Hagos, Sera Necipoglu and her husband Osman Necipoglu; his great-grandchildren Ela and Omer Necipoglu and Sami and Gabi Gerada Hagos; his treasured sister Marian Capitoli Coppini, his brother Victor Coppini and his wife Pia, his nephews and nieces. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, July 30, at Stella Maris parish church, at 9.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses and doctors at Casa Antonia, Balzan, and Mater Dei Hospital who took such great care of him.

DAGMAR FINDLAY. On July 19, at a nursing home in Bath, UK, PATRICIA née Gollcher, aged 99 and 10 months, passed away. The funeral will be held on August 8, at Haycombe Crematorium, Bath BA2 2RQ, UK. Flowers to be sent to Co-op Funeral Care, Bath BA2 2RQ, UK, alternatively donation to RNIB on just giving http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/patricia-findlay.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest mother SARAH on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life.

They say there is a reason

They say that time will heal

But neither time nor reason

Will change the way we feel.

We want to tell you something

So there won’t be any doubt

You’re so wonderful to think of

But so hard to be without.

Fondly remembered by her children Charlaine and Chris, Daphne and Ian, Karen and Jason, Duncan and Angie and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BALZAN – MARY, née Demajo. In loving memory of our dearest mother on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her beloved children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of PAUL ANTHONY on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Claire, his daughter Rebecca, his sons Mark, Christopher and Emilia, Stephen and Geraldine and his granddaughter Maya. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of PAUL ANTHONY on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His mother Helen, his brother Anton and Lynn and his sisters Carmen, Teresa and Aldo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – PAUL ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dear brother-in-law on the first anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed. Dr Robert and Bertha Patiniott, Catherine and Angele Patiniott, Louise and Robert Lyter, Anne and Dr Ing. Charles Yousif, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – GEORGE. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers, Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

DARMANIN – JOSEPH. 28.7.1989. In memory of a dearly father and grandfather. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

GENOVESE. Cherished and unfading memories of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving husband and exemplary father, especially today the 16th anniversary of his demise. “Let no one fear death, for the Saviour’s death has set us free” (St John Chrysostom). Mima, Cythia and Claire.

GENOVESE – JOSEPH. Loving memories of an uncle and granduncle on the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and their children.

MANARA – Dr ALDO MANARA. In treasured memory of our beloved brother who died on July 28, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MIRONE – FABIO. Today being the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by Bobby and his daughter Elena. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

MIRONE. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law, FABIO, today being the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, together with all his nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

JOSIE COPPINI – 24th anniversary of his demise. A loving husband, father, grandfather and much loved actor. Never forgotten by his wife Carmen, his children Martine, Petra and Justine, in-laws, grandchildren and friends. Mass for his repose is today 28th July at 18:30 at Ibragg church.

