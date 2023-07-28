Obituaries

DeMICOLI. On July 26, VICTOR ANTHONY, aged 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his devoted wife Hilda, née Jaccarini, his daughters Elisa and her husband Lawrence Attard, Chiara and her husband Nick Refalo, his grandchildren James, Andrea, Michael and Luke, his siblings Ray and his wife Angie, Charles and his wife Daniela, his in-laws Rosa, Lilian, Carol and his wife Grace, Marlene, widow of Louis Jaccarini, and all their families, the communities of Christ the King and Praise the Name of Jesus prayer groups, his patients he cared for during his dental profession, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, July 29, at St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAHONEY. On July 25, at his residence in Santa Luċija, RAYMOND, of St Julian’s, aged 74, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear mother Vanna, his sister Sheila, widow of Robert Haber, and her children Keith, Gary and his wife Yanica, Leanne and her partner Ian, as well as his brother Kevin and his wife Maureen, and his sons Sean, and his partner Dario, and Patrick. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 29, at 8.30am, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest mother SARAH on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life.

We missed you today but that’s nothing new,

We missed you a million times yesterday too,

You are forever missed but we are trying to find,

A way to move on and not leave you behind.

Fondly remembered by her children Charlaine and Chris, Daphne and Ian, Karen and Jason, Duncan and Angie and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BALZAN – MARY, née Demajo. In loving memory of our dearest mother on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her beloved children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of PAUL ANTHONY on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Claire, his daughter Rebecca and Ehab, his sons Mark, Christopher and Emilia, Stephen and Geraldine and his granddaughter Maya. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of PAUL ANTHONY on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His mother Helen, his brother Anton and Lynn and his sisters Carmen, Teresa and Aldo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – JOSEPH. 2.12.1916 – 28.7.1989. In loving and everlasting memory of a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons and daughter, in-laws and grandchildren.

GENOVESE. Treasured and unfading memories of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving and exemplary father, especially today the 17th anniversary of his demise. “In the presence of angels, face to face with the King of Kings – our loved one is home” (M. Lucardo). Cythia and Claire.

GENOVESE – JOSEPH. Loving memories of an uncle and great-uncle on the anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and their children.

MANARA – Dr ALDO MANARA. Treasured memories of our beloved brother who died on July 28, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman and Edward.

MIRONE – FABIO. Today being the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by Bobby and his daughter Elena. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

MIRONE. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law, FABIO, today being the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, together with all his nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.