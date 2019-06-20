Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 26, at her residence in Żurrieq, CRISTINA, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her nieces Mary, Cettina and her husband Mario Axiak, Catherine and her husband Dr Joseph Farrugia, Josephine and her husband Joseph Cassar, Theresa and her husband Raymond Aquilina, and her nephew Dr John Gauci and his wife Dr Vickie Gauci, her great-nieces and great-nephews Michael, David, Joseph, John, Paula, Veronica, Paul, Francesco and Stefan, all other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Monday, July 29, at 3pm at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment at St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On July 27, ĠUŻEPP, known as il-Pupu, at his residence in Nadur, aged 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his three daughters and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his daughters Sonia and her husband Tonio Pulis, Sharon Ann and her husband Godfrey Mizzi, Carmen and her husband Redeemer Galea and his three grandchildren Monique, Jasmine and Rosemarie, his sister Maria, his brother Salvu and his wife Carmena, his nephew Anthony Falzon and niece Alexandra Cassar. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, at 4.45pm, for the Nadur parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 5.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Ta’ Kenuna Cemetery, Nadur. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On July 27, GEORGE, widower of Ines, at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 75. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Graziella and her husband Ivan Buttigieg, and his son Paul, his grandchildren Jan, Kurt and Amy, his brothers and sisters, Annie and her husband Lawrence Cefai, Mary, Antoinette widow of his brother Frankie, Pauline, Joe, Rita and her husband Walter Borg, Tony and his wife Marie, Lydia and her husband Louis, his in-laws, Dr John Sammut and his wife Vivienne, Joe Sammut and his wife Carmen, Charles Sammut, Emmanuel and his wife Esther, Alfred and Mary Buttigieg, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, at 3.30pm for St Paul’s Collegiate Church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Instead of flowers donations to Hospice Movement and Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On July 27, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, JOSEPH F., widower of Gertrude nèe Bruno Waters, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his beloved family. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving children Paula, Mariella and her husband Joseph Ciappara, Louis and his wife Odette, David and his wife Moira, his grandchildren Claire and Colin, Stephanie and David, Audrey and Chris, Thomas and Sharon, Kristina and Alan, Francesca and Keith, Daniel and Julian, his great-grandchildren Allen, Neil, Jon, Mikela and baby Isaac, his sister Sr. Aurelia Pace S.D., his cousin Sr. Yvonne Gera FMM, his sister-in-law Rose Grech, his companion Margaret Weaver, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home for Naxxar parish church tomorrow, Tuesday, July 30, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Hospice Movement or the Holy Family Home, Naxxar, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the nurses, carers and staff at the Simblija Care Home Naxxar.

SOLER. NIKI, aged 48, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his precious sons Miguel and Jacques, his dear mother Mary Anne, his beloved partner Sharon, his loving brother Kurt, Edwina, the mother of his two children, his aunt Liz, his uncle Edgar, his uncles Anthony and Franco, his aunt Therese, and their respective spouses, his cousins and his countless faithful friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, July 30, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, at 9.30am where Mass will be celebrated followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Youth Fellowship, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPRINGHAM. On July 22, SARAH LEONIE nèe Nicholls, aged 67, born in London, UK, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Għajnsielem, Gozo. She is loved and remembered by her husband Ian and her friends here and in the UK, along with her cats, past and present, known collectively as “The Gozo Cat Detectives.”

In Memoriam

ABELA – CECILIA. On the tenth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Gino, Gunther, Sonia, Jurgen, Marika and her grandchildren.

ABELA – CECILIA. Always remembered with much love and gratitude on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Lina, Albert and family.

CACHIA. In loving memory of our dearest JOE, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always loved and remembered by his wife Marguerite, daughter Anita, son Malcolm and his wife Natasha. May he rest in peace in God’s loving care.

CAMILLERI – EVELYN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved and devoted wife and mother who departed this life on July 29, 1992, aged 47 years. Fondly remembered by her husband Joseph and children Fiona, Jeremy-James and Wayne-Clark. Always in our thoughts and hearts. May God grant her eternal rest.

FSADNI. In loving memory of ROSA, a loving mother and grandmother on the 40th anniversary of her demise. Her family.

PERICI CALASCIONE. Treasured memories of our dearest JOHN MICHAEL on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life, remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his wife Yvonne, his children Joseph and Catherine, Irene and Steve, Alex and MayAnne, his grandchildren and great-granddaughter and his brother. Lord of the Divine Mercy grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved father, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children, Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal life.

ZAMMIT – JOHN 29-7-2017, GAETANO 31-7-1982, and JOSEPHINE 1-8-1997. Loving and cherished memories of our beloved brother and parents. Sadly missed but never forgotten by John’s wife Carmen, Pauline, Lina, Frank, Grace and Sandra, in-laws, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2019. Last trading day Friday, August 9. Re-opens: Monday, August 26.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.