Obituaries

ABELA. On July 28, at Casa Arkati Care Home, Mosta, SARAH, née Laferla, aged 85, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Charlaine and Chris, Daphne and Ian, Karen and Jason, Duncan and Angelita, her grandchildren Alan and Sylvia, Sarah and Jeremy, Hannah and Karl, Thomas and Vicky, David, Jeremy and Maxine, Sophie, Samantha, Laila, Chiara and Michela, her great-grandchildren Daniel, Charlie and Poppy, her sister Lilian and Joe, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Arkati tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BELL. On July 28, at St Vincent de Paul residence, AGNES of Tarxien, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raymond, her children Desmond and his wife Claudia, Chris and his partner Judith, Joanna and her husband James, her grandchildren Matthew, Lauren, Noella, Michaela, Kyle, Julia and Emma, her brothers and sisters, their spouses, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, at 7.30am, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at All Souls (Tal-Erwieħ) Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Wards St Joseph 10, RB1 and Serenity 1, St Vincent de Paul residence.

BORG CARDONA. On July 28, at St Vincent de Paul residence, DAVID, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be dearly loved by his wife Myriam, his children Karen and her husband William Spiteri Bailey, Patrick and his wife Yvette, Jonathan and his wife Tina and Thomas; Carmen, widow of his late brother Tony, Alex and his wife Danielle, his sister Anna and her husband Joe, his grand-children Jeremy, Martina, Mikela, Melanie, Charlotte, Kirsten, Ben and Zack, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 29, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all nurses and carers of St Joseph Ward 1 for their care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

A Mass in memory of YVONNE AQUILINA, who passed away on March 31, 2020, will be said on July 30 at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CECILIA. On the 11th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Gino, Gunther, Sonia, Jurgen, Marika and her grand-children.

ABELA – CECILIA. Always remembered with much love and gratitude on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Lina, Albert and family.

PERICI CALASCIONE. Trea-sured memories of our dearest JOHN MICHAEL on the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his wife Yvonne, his children Joseph and Catherine, Irene and Steve, Alex and MayAnne, his grandchildren and great-granddaughter and his brother. Lord of the Divine Mercy grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved father, today the ninth anni-versary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children, Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal life.

WILLIAMS. Cherished and un-fading memories of my father ALFRED on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Sadly and deeply missed by his son Charlie, his wife Judy, their children Christine and Charlie, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

