Obituaries

BORG. On July 27, at her daughter’s residence in Għargħur, ROSETTE, aged 65, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her son Clyde and her daughter Nadia, her mother Evelyn, her partner and her former husband, her siblings, their respective spouses and partners, grand-children, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, July 30, at 9.30am, at St Mary of the Angels parish, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wish to thank Hospice Malta, Balzan, for their support and dedication.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On July 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL ANTHONY, aged 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Claire, his children Rebecca, Mark, Chris and partner Emilia, and Stephen and wife Geraldine, his grand-daughter Maya and partner Bea, his mother Helen, widow of Edward Borg, his brother Anton and wife Lynn, his sisters Carmen and Theresa, his mother-in-law Antoinette Patiniott, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many extended family, friends, colleagues and students.Funeral arrangements will be announced later.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. On July 26, ANDREW, aged 54, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Silja Kjonstad, his only son Aidan, his father Dr Vincent Falzon and his wife Mare Louise, his brother Anthony and his aunts, Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette Falzon.Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, July 29, at 8.30am, at the Carmelite church, Balluta. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT INGLOTT. On July 27, ADRIAN, aged 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Mourning his loss are his wife Janet, his daughter Victoria and sons Daniel and Matthew, his brothers and sisters Amalia, Arthur, Anna and Alan, grandson Benji, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.The funeral service will be cele-brated tomorrow, Friday, July 30, at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CECILIA. On the 12th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Gino, Gunther, Sonia, Jurgen, Marika and her grandchildren.

ABELA – CECILIA. Always re-membered with much love and gratitude on the 12th anni-versary of her demise. Lina, Albert and family.

CACHIA. In loving memory of our dearest JOE, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always loved and remembered by his wife Marguerite, his children Anita and Malcolm and their families. May he rest in peace in God’s loving care.

PERICI CALASCIONE. Trea-sured memories of our dearest JOHN MICHAEL on the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his wife Yvonne, his children Joseph and Catherine, Irene and Steve, Alex and MayAnne, his grandchildren and great-granddaughter and his brother. Lord of the Divine Mercy grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – ANTHONY. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved father, today the 10th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children, Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal life.

