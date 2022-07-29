In Memoriam

ABELA – CECILIA. On the 13th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Gino, Gunther, Sonia, Jurgen, Marika and her grandchildren.

AMODEO – YVONNE, 29.7.1922-29.7.2022. Today, we celebrate a century of wonderful Yvonne, née Ellul Sullivan, who changed the lives of all those who came in touch with her. Yvonne’s charisma, charm, wit and beauty, both inner and outer, are renowned. Her heart was overflowing with love and joy, which she shared with everyone. And, thanks to her generosity and great cooking, our home was always full of lovely people. Yvonne’s spirit will remain forever in our hearts. Francesca, Patti and Muffy.

CACHIA – JOE. In loving memory of our beloved father. Always loved and remembered by his children Anita and Malcolm and their families. May he rest in peace together with our dearest mother in the Lord’s loving care.

PERICI CALASCIONE. Treasured memories of our dearest JOHN MICHAEL on the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his wife Yvonne, his children Joseph and Catherine, Irene and Steve, Alex and MayAnne, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord of the Divine Mercy grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved father, today the 11th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children, Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal life.

