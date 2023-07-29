Obituary

MAHONEY. On July 25, at his residence in Santa Luċija, RAYMOND of St Julians, aged 74, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear mother Vanna, his sister Sheila, widow of Robert Haber, and her children Keith, Gary and his wife Yanica, Leanne and her partner Ian, as well as his brother Kevin and his wife Maureen, and his sons Sean, and his partner Dario, and Patrick.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, July 29, at 8.30am, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CECILIA. On the 14th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Gino, Gunther, Sonia, Jurgen, Marika and her grandchildren.

CACHIA – JOE. In loving memory of our beloved father. Always loved and remembered by his children Anita and Malcolm and their families. May he rest in peace together with our dearest mother in God’s loving care.

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of ALEXANDER, a beloved father and grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by Kathryn and John, John and Daniela, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PERICI CALASCIONE. Treasured memories of our dearest JOHN MICHAEL on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life, remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his wife Yvonne; his children Joseph and Catherine; Irene and Steve; Alex and MayAnne; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord of the Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

Treasured memories of our dear DENIS SOLER today being the sixth anniversary of his passing to the Lord Every step we take, you are by our side Unseen, unheard, you are always near. So missed, so loved,so very dear. Marie, Ingrid and Matthew, Fiona and Salvatore, grandchildren Max and Jan, his sister Marcelline and Joseph, family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, July 29 at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church Lord, keep him in Your loving arms

