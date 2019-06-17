Obituaries

BORG. On July 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, owner of O’Hea Company, aged 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his daughters Clare and her husband Edward and Celia and her husband Edward, his grandchildren Martina, Julia, Michaela and Thomas, his dedicated brother-in-law Paul, as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, at 8.30am, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to his beloved Poor Clare Sisters would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRADDICK-SOUTHGATE. On Friday, June 28, MICHAEL, passed away peacefully, aged 78. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Lina, his son Anthony, his daughter Michelle, his sister Valerie, nephews, nieces, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, July 5, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

FARRUGIA. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO of Valletta and residing in Birkirkara, aged 66, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marthese, his son Dr Jean C. Farrugia and his wife Greta, his beloved grandchildren Matteo and Luc, his brother Dr Marco Farrugia and his wife Ruth, his sister Antoinette and her husband Michael Bezzina, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, July 5 at 2pm for St Joseph the Worker Parish Church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARNIS. On July 1, suddenly at home, Lt Col. ERIC PARNIS, aged 89, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his son John and John’s mother Rosemary, his brother Alfred, his sisters Elizabeth Parnis and Sylvia Manduca, his sister-in-law Anne Parnis, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, at 9am at Mosta Basilica, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addo-lorata Cemetery. Donations to SPCA Malta, Floriana, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On July 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH (Guzi tad-dawl), widower of Maggie, of Valletta, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Tony, Carmen, Charlie and Sina, their respective wives, husbands and partner, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 4 at 7.30am for St Dominic Parish Church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Adolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. On June 30, VINCE of Żejtun, ex-CEO at ST Malta, aged 68, passed tragically away. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Frans and Joe, and his wife Catherine, his nephews Clint and James-Mark, their respective spouses, his grandnephew Aaliyah, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, at 8.15am for St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun, in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – The Hon. EDWARD GEORGE ARRIGO, CBE. On the anniversary of his death. Deeply mourned by all his family and friends.

DeBONO – REGGIE. Treasured memories of my dear husband on the fifth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Beautiful memories of a special person we loved and will never forget. Apollonia and family. A prayer is solicited.

DE MARCO – MARY. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 21st anni-versary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers and dearly missed by her family. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Sunday, July 7, at 11am at the Attard parish church.

JONES – CHRISTOPHER NEIL. Remembering with much love and fond memories our dearest nephew on the 21st anniversary of his passing away, close to his 18th birthday. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Rosanne, Myra and cousins. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF ST JOHN – MATTHEW. On the 29th anniversary of his demise.

Although our tears may fall

The son we miss forever

Brought sunshine to us all

Life has to end. Love doesn’t.

Always in our thoughts and never forgotten by his family.

MIZZI – MABEL, 1958. A devoted mother lovingly remembered. Sophie.

SCHRANZ – FREDERICK. On the 42nd anniversary of his death. Remembered with love and gratitude by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA – ROSIE. Cherished and unfading memories of a much loved mother on the ninth anniversary of her passing to the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her children, Sandro, Liliana and Renato, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

