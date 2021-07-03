Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 2, MARIA ASSUNTA née Agius, aged 92, widow of Nazzareno, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Jane, wife of Alfred, her son Raymond and his partner Elaine, Esther, widow of her son Peter, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, July 3, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On July 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, EVELINA, aged 85, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remem-bered by her sons Donald and Steven, and daughter Sandra and her husband Bernard, Alexandra widow of Norbert, and her grandchildren Emma and her husband Paul Bullock, Naomi, Nathan and Nicola Camilleri, her great-grandchild Ivy, their respective families, other rela-tives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, July 3, at Attard parish church, at 9am, followed by a private interment at Attard cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – The Hon. EDWARD GEORGE ARRIGO, CBE. Mourned by all his family on the anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE MARCO – MARY. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 23rd anni-versary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

JONES – CHRISTOPHER NEIL. Remembering with much love and fond memories our dearest nephew on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away, close to his 18th birthday. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Rosanne, Myra and cousins.

MIZZI – MABEL, 1958. A devoted mother lovingly re-membered. Sophie.

SCHRANZ – FREDERICK. On the 44th anniversary of his death. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA – ROSIE. Cherished and loving memories of a caring mother. Today being the 11th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her children Sandro, Liliana, Renato, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

