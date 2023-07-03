In Memoriam

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – RAYMOND, 3.7.1934 – 9.11.2021. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife, children and their families, especially today on what would have been his 89th birthday.

DE MARCO – MARY. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

MICALLEF ST JOHN – MATTHEW. 33 years today.

It’s not engraved in precious gold

Or hung for all to see.

It’s just engraved

Within our hearts

Your loving memory.

Sleep in peace, sweetheart. God bless.

MIZZI – MABEL, 1958. A devoted mother lovingly remembered. Sophie.

SCHRANZ – FREDERICK. On the 46th anniversary of his death, remembered with love and gratitude by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA – ROSIE. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Remembered with much love by her children Sandro, Liliana and Renato, their spouses and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Remembering CONNIE MIFSUD, née ELLUL today being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts. Her husband Emanuel, daughter Nadia and husband J.P., grandson Ozzy, her sisters, relatives and friends. Rest in peace

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.