PACE. On July 27, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, JOSEPH F., widower of Gertrude, née Bruno Waters, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his beloved family. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving children Paula, Mariella and her husband Joseph Ciappara, Louis and his wife Odette, David and his wife Moira, his grandchildren Claire and Colin, Stephanie and David, Audrey and Chris, Thomas and Sharon, Kristina and Alan, Francesca and Keith, Daniel and Julian, his great-grandchildren Allen, Neil, Jon, Mikela and baby Isaac, his sister Sr. Aurelia Pace S.D., his cousin Sr. Yvonne Gera FMM, his sister-in-law Rose Grech, his companion Margaret Weaver, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home for Naxxar parish church today, Tuesday, July 30, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Hospice Movement or the Holy Family Home, Naxxar, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the nurses, carers and staff at the Simblija Care Home Naxxar.

VASSALLO. On July 27, at a hospital in New York (United States), MARY, a longtime resident of Sliema, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and her family. She went to meet her beloved husband, Oscar, and her brothers, Harry and Walter. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted children, Noel, Patricia and Lorraine; six treasured grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends from Malta - a place she always adored. May the Lord bless her and grant her eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA. In ever lasting memory of MARIE on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons Arthur, Victor and Maurice and in-laws. A prayer is appreciated.

MOFFETT. Everlasting memories of NORMAN, a beloved brother and uncle, today the 33rd anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. Maurice, Mercedes, Lynne and James.

NAUDI BIANCHI – ALFRED (Fred). In loving memory of a dear husband and father, Lena, Alfred Daniel James and Simon James Daniel.

