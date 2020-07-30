Obituaries

BALZAN DEMAJO. On Tuesday, July 28, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MARY, widow of Victor P Balzan, aged 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep to meet the Merciful Lord whom she loved in her life. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Pierre and his wife Angela, her son Mario and his wife Caroline, her daughter Yvette, widow of David G Debono, her son Jacques and Fallon and her daughter Brigitte, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Clare and her husband Louis Balzan, her in-laws Judge Albert Manche, and Teresita Demajo, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass will be said on Saturday, August 1, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Donations in lieu of flowers, made to St Patrick’s church and the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May the Almighty Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank her carer Emelyn and all the staff at St James Hospital, Sliema, for their dedication and care.

GAUCI. On July 29, at Gozo General Hospital, TARCISIO, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Can. John Gauci, his sisters Marisa and Luigia, wife of Joseph Vassallo, Lina, wife of his late brother George, and Carmen, wife of his late brother Anthony, his nieces and nephews, other relatives, members of the Legion of Mary and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital on Saturday, August 1, at 4.30pm for St George’s Basilica, Victoria where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 5pm, followed by interment at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the male ward of the Gozo General Hospital for their dedication and care.

ZAMPA. On July 28, at St James Hospital, Sliema, LETTERINA, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Frank, her daughter Silvana and her husband Joseph Borg Cardona, her sons Sergio and his wife Gloria, Renato and his wife Dorianne, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister Mary, widow of William Ebejer Slythe. The funeral leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today at 1.15pm for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass in memory of YVONNE AQUILINA who passed away on March 31, 2020, will be said today at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of ALEXANDER, today the sixth anniversary of his calling to Eternal Life. Fondly remembered by his children Kathryn and John, John and Daniela, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. In loving memory of our beloved GEORGE on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Olivia, Christian and his wife Lorraine, Stephen and his wife Fleur and his grandchildren Sofia, George, Carla, Ella and Harry. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI BIANCHI – ALFRED (Fred). In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father who died on July 30, 1988. Fondly remembered by his wife Lena, Alfred D and Simon J. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

