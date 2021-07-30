Obituaries

CHETCUTI. On July 29, at her residence, LOURDES of Gżira, aged 85, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her devoted husband Douglas, her children Jennifer, Brian, Jackie and Melanie, their spouses, her 11 granddaughters, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 31, at 8am, for the Carmelite parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On July 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA ASSUNTA, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her daughters Francesca and her husband Martin, Carmen and her husband John, her grandsons Kevin, Keith, Malcolm, Kenneth and Alistair and great-granddaughter Shannon, her brothers and in-laws, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and all her friends.Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, July 31, at 8.30am at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of ALEXANDER, a much loved father and grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Kathryn and John, John and Daniela, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.DELIA. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, GEORGE, on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by Olivia, Christian Stephen, Lorraine, Fleur, his grandchildren, and all his brothers and sisters. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA. In ever loving memory of MARIE on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons, Arthur, Victor and Maurice and their families. A prayer is appreciated.

MOFFETT. Fond memories of NORMAN, a beloved brother and uncle, today the 35th anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Maurice, Mercedes, Lynne and James.

NAUDI BIANCHI – ALFRED (Fred). In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father who died on the 30th of July 1988. Fondly remembered by his wife Lena, Alfred D and Simon J. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To whom itmay concern

Josef Bugeja recently obtained a Master of Music in Composition from the University of Malta. His dissertation A Composition Portfolio - From Inspiration to Transcendence: Creating Descriptive Sacred Music contained four new compositions including a setting of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to St John. The course was supported by the Malta Arts Scholarships.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.