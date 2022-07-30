Obituaries

COPPINI. On July 26, HENRY, aged 94, beloved husband of Vanna née Vella, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his two beloved daughters Corinne and her husband Joe Gerada, and Carol and her husband Taner Celik; his dearest grandchildren Hannah Smith, Cristina Gerada and her husband Jonathan Hagos, Sera Necipoglu and her husband Osman Necipoglu; his great-grandchildren Ela and Omer Necipoglu and Sami and Gabi Gerada Hagos; his treasured sister Marian Capitoli Coppini, his brother Victor Coppini and his wife Pia, his nephews and nieces. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, July 30, at Stella Maris parish church, at 9.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses and doctors at Casa Antonia, Balzan and Mater Dei Hospital who took such great care of him.

MICALLEF. On July 29, at her residence, EVANĠELISTA, widow of Carmelo Micallef of Żebbuġ, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Monica, Miriam and her husband Benedict Grech, Evelyn and her husband Giannino Caruana Demajo, Philip and his wife Joanne and Igino Parascandolo widower of her daughter Antoinette. Her beloved grandchildren Patrizio, Fiorella, Claudio, Claire, Fiona, Matthew, Nadia, Angele, Michael Carl, Maria Paula, Joseph and their families, her great-grand-children, her late husband’s family, Emmanuel and his wife Filippa, Paul and his wife Mary, Philip and his wife Frances, and all her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her residence in Żebbuġ today, Saturday, July 30, at 7.30am, for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavare will be said at 8am, followed by interment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to Life Network Foundation, St Joseph Home, Santa Venera and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of ALEXANDER on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Kathryn and John, John and Daniela, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. In loving memory of our beloved GEORGE on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Olivia, Christian and his wife Lorraine, Stephen and his wife Fleur, and his grandchildren Sofia, George, Carla, Ella and Harry. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA. In ever loving memory of MARIE on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons, Arthur and Maurice. A prayer is appreciated.

PACE ASCIAK. Treasured and unfading memories of MARTIN, especially today on his 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

