Obituaries

BARTELL. On July 27, JOHN HERBERT, of Paola, residing in Dingli, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Rita, his daughter Adelaide and her husband Patrick, his grandchildren Roberta and her fiancé Andrew, Ryan John and his girlfriend Elisa June, his siblings and their respective spouses residing in Malta, UK and Australia, his brother-in-law and his wife, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends, among them the Malta Maritime Squadron. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Tuesday, August 1, at 9.30am, to Paola parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On July 26, WINSTON, aged 79, passed away peacefully in Canada surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his wife Maria, née Lombardo, his sons Martin and Matthew and their spouses, his grandchildren, his siblings Alfred and his wife Carmen, Mary, widow of Mimmo, Lino and his wife Josephine, Manwel, widower of Rose, Rose and her husband George, Iris and her husband Saviour, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass will be said in his memory at St Publius church, Floriana, on August 9 at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MOUSU. On July 27, ANTHONY, of San Ġwann, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Ines, his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Dominic, Caroline, widow of his son Christopher, his grandchildren Jeremy, Zak, Nick, Michaela and Giulia, and their relative partners, his siblings and their relative spouses, his sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 2, at 8am for San Ġwann parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Franciscan Friars, San Ġwann will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE BONELLO. On July 28, LINO, widower of Kate, of Rabat, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Jessie, his children Mark and his wife Elaine, Claire and her husband Mario, his grandchildren Leanne and her partner James, Martin and his partner Jemma, Chloe and her partner Marcus, his brother Josie and his wife Antida, his sister Alice, widow of Alfred, his in-laws and their relative spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 5, at 7.45am for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PAVIA. On July 26, DOROTHY, of Sliema and residing in Ta’ Xbiex, aged 71, went to meet the Risen Christ, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mary Rose, her aunties, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 31, at 8.45am, for Ta’ Xbiex parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – ELISA, née Palermo Navarra. In loving memory of a loving and beloved mother and grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Joseph, her daughter Myriam and her grandchildren.

DARMENIA – MARIA née Felice Gay. 23.7.1991. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all her family.

DEBONO – DAVID. In loving memory of a dear brother on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his sisters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, GEORGE, on the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered, deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Olivia, Christian, Stephen, Lorraine, Fleur, his grandchildren Sofia, George, Carla, Ella and Harry. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – JOE. On his 29th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie, Daniela and Jean-Paul.

SCERRI – EDDIE and NELLIE. On the 32nd and the 29th anniversaries of their deaths on July 21 and August 6 respectively. Fondly remembered by their daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Joe and grandson Jürgen Delia. Always in thoughts and prayers.

MARY BONNICI, née Borg In loving memory of a dear mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son Carmel and his wife Julie, her daughter Yvonne and her husband John, and her son Renzo, her grand-children David, Angie and her husband Antoine, Mireille, Daniel, Erika and her husband Jeremy, John and his wife Yanika, and Julia and her boyfriend Ian, great-grandchildren Ria, Maria, Sophie, Hollie and Ġannina May the Lord grant her eternal rest

EVELYN CAMILLERI, née MARTIN 31 years since your sudden passing and yet we still miss you every minute of every day. Forever alive in our hearts and dreams. Your loving children, Fiona, Jeremy James and Wayne

In loving memory of dear ALFRED CEFAI on the 26th anniversary of his passing to a better life. 11.6.1941 – 3.8.1997 Till memory fades and life departs, You live forever in our hearts. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marlene, Veronica and Andrew

In loving memory of ROSE GRECH On the second anniversary of her meeting with the Lord, on August 1, 2021. Sadly missed by her daughters Veronica, Marie-Jeanne and Elizabeth, her son Bernard and his wife Sheila, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 1, at 6pm at St Francis church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam JOSEPH F. PACE of Naxxar, in loving memory, on the 4th anniversary of his demise Fondly remembered by his children Paula, Mariella, Louis and David, their spouses and grandchildren, his sister, other relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of CARMEN SAID, former mayor of Munxar, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away on July 28, 2018. Lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, son George and his wife Doreen, granddaughter Carla, relatives, as well as the community of Munxar. Lord, grant her eternal rest

STEPHEN TARPEY former PS1417 6.7.1967-31.7.2014 We little knew that morning, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, we know that you are always by our side. Our family chain has broken, and nothing seems to be the same. But when God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Never forgotten by his wife Maureen and his son James, his sisters Elaine and Louise and her husband Stirling, his parents-in-law Francis and Josephine, his sisters-in-law Tania and her husband Stephen and Nikita and her fiancé Christopher, his niece Daniela and her husband Eric, relatives and friends.

In loving memory of ANNA MARIA ZAMMIT 29/08/1955 – 03/08/2015 Loving and cherished memories of a special sister on the eight anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by her siblings Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who reminded us there is so much to live for.

