Golden Wedding

MILO VASSALLO and RITA GAUCI. The marriage took place at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on July 31, 1969. Mum and dad – congratulations to you both on celebrating your 50th wedding anniversary. May the Lord continue to bless you. With much love and eternal gratitude from Lara, Matthew, Zoe and Jillian.

Obituaries

BORG. On July 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, SYLVIA of Rabat, aged 71, residing in Paola, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Vincent, her children Malcolm and his wife Rhoda, Annabel and her husband Kevin, her grandchildren Jake and Krysta, her sister Mary Falzon and her sister-in-law Joyce and her husband Francis Bonnici, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 1, at 3.30pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, WILFRED of Floriana, residing in Sliema, aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his daughters Vanessa and her husband Zak and Lorraine and her husband Eman, his grandsons Christian and Miguel, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 8.30am for St Publius parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On July 30, EMMANUEL of Balzan, widower of Elena, aged 90, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Frans, Victor and his wife Carmen, Charles and his wife Evelyn, Tonio and his wife Brigitte, his daughter Maria, his grandchildren Mark, Giovanni and his wife Christine and Elisa, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow at 8.30am at Balzan parish church. No flowers by request but donations to the Richmond Foundation, Santa Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of ALEXANDER on the fifth anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children Kathryn and John, John and Daniela, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASOLANI. Remembering my dear husband DAVID on his first anniversary of his demise, much love his wife Simone, his children Simon and Janika, spouses Denise and Edward, grandchildren Martina and Michela, Sera and her husband Alessandro and Zachary. His brother Marcel, sisters Anna and Susan and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

ELLUL – MARIO. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. FOG and friends.

MIFSUD – SALVINA, Taċ-Ċiliel, of Rabat. In ever loving memory of our dear mother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her sons Malcolm and his wife Sylvana, James and his wife Madeleine of Sydney, her daughter Jennifer and her husband Pedro Griscti, grandchildren, her brother and sister, other relatives and friends.

PETRONI. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Ann and grandchildren Julian and Nicola.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2019. Last trading day Friday, August 9. Re-opens: Monday, August 26.