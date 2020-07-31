Obituaries

BALZAN DEMAJO. On Tuesday, July 28, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MARY, widow of Victor P. Balzan, aged 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep to meet the Merciful Lord whom she loved in her life. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Pierre and his wife Angela, her son Mario and his wife Caroline, her daughter Yvette, widow of David G. Debono, her sons Jacques and Fallon and her daughter Brigitte, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Clare and her husband Louis Balzan, her in-laws Judge Albert Manché, and Teresita Demajo, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Donations in lieu of flowers, made to St Patrick’s church and the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May the Almighty Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank her carer Emelyn and all the staff at St James Hospital, Sliema, for their dedication and care.

CAMILLERI. On Wednesday, July 29, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, EMANUEL (Leli l-ħajjat) of Mġarr, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his daughters Mary Claire and her husband Lino Vella, Melania and her husband Nicholai Spiteri, Mateja and her husband Daniel Camilleri, his grandchildren Paula Marie, Clara Marie and Ġużè, his brothers and sisters and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 31, at 2.45pm for Santa Marija parish church, Mġarr, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mġarr cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. On July 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, JANE, of Qormi, widow of Paul, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Yvonne and her husband Raymond, Stephanie and her husband Paul, Richard and his partner Franceanne, Elaine and her husband Oliver, and Stanley and his partner Marika, her grandchildren and great-grandson, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, at 3pm, for St George’s collegiate church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Hospice Malta, Balzan will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASOLANI. Remembering my dear husband DAVID on the second anniversary of his demise. Much love from his wife Simone and all his family. May he rest in peace.

CASOLANI – DAVID. Treasured memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the second anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by Simon and Denise, Janika, Martina and Mikela.

CASSAR – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a devoted family man and founder of Marsovin, on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – MARIO. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. FOG and friends.

MIFSUD – SALVINA, Taċ-Ċiliel, of Rabat. In ever loving memory of our dear mother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her sons Malcolm and his wife Sylvana, James and his wife Madeleine of Sydney, her daughter Jennifer, wife of Pedro Griscti, grandchildren, her sister Rita Galea, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of my father FREDDY, today the 54th anniversary of his having fallen asleep in the Lord too early. Kenneth.

