In Memoriam

CASOLANI – DAVID. Remem-bering my husband on the third anniversary of his passing, sweet memories with much love and great affection. Simone.

CASOLANI – DAVID. Treasured memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the third anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by Simon and Denise, Janika, Martina and Mikela.

CASOLANI. In loving memory of DAVID on the third anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his brother, sisters and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

CASSAR – Chev. ANTHONY CASSAR. Today being the 22nd anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his children and their families, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a devoted family man and founder of Marsovin, on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – MARIO. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. FOG and friends.

MIFSUD – SALVINA, Taċ-Ċiliel, of Rabat. In ever loving memory of our dear mother on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly re-membered and never forgotten by her sons Malcolm and his wife Sylvana, James and his wife Madeleine of Sydney, her daughter Jennifer, wife of Pedro Griscti, grandchildren, her sister Rita Galea, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

PETRONI. In loving memory of JOSEPH, on the 16th anni-versary of his demise. Sadly missed by his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Ann and grand- children Julian and Nicola.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of my father FREDDY, today the 55th anniversary of his having slept in the arms of the Lord. Kenneth.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Fully air-conditioned. www.sistinaart.com Also online shopping. Home deliveries.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Last trading day Thursday, August 12, re-open Monday, August 23.

