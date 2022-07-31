Birth

CACOPARDO. On July 25, to Shaun and Maria Deguara, God’s precious gift of a daughter – EMILIA, a most welcome sister to Giulia. Thanks be to God and the Virgin Mary. Special thanks to the obstetrician, midwife Ms Mary Buttigieg Said and the staff at OBS1 at Mater Dei Hospital.

Marriage

Dr Timothy Anthony Bartolo, LL.B., LL.D. and Miss Maria Cutajar, B.A., P.G.C.E., M.A. (English Language)

The marriage between TIMOTHY ANTHONY, son of Dr Anton Bartolo and Ms Sylvana Bartolo and MARIA, daughter of Mr and Mrs Joseph Cutajar, took place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta. Rev. Fr Jean Claude Schembri celebrated nuptial Mass. Witnesses were Dr Thomas Bartolo, the groom’s brother, and Mrs Sandra Cortis, the bride’s aunt. Dr Kevin Camilleri Xuereb carried out the duties of best man. Ms Sarah Cutajar, the bride’s twin sister was maid of honour while Ms Maya Elshout, Ms Yasmin Elshout, Ms Donnalise Caruana, Ms Elizabeth Cuschieri, Ms Gail Debono, and Dr Naomi Schembri were bridesmaids. Mr Kenneth Abela, Mr James Farrugia and Dr Joseph Gatt were ushers. Master Matthew Abela, the bride’s nephew was ring bearer. A reception was later held at The Bastion Pool, The Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana.

Obituary

COLEIRO. On July 21, at her residence in Xemxija, MARY, née Grima, widow of Joseph G Coleiro, aged 94, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children and their respective spouses Janika and David Pace, Karin and Michael Fells, her son John, Ira and Tom Thomas, Mireille and Henry Bonnici, Joseanne and Joseph Peregin, and Tutzi and Stefan Cassar. She was the proud grandmother of Michelle, David, Kevin, TJ, Ty, Simon, Marisha, Mark, Beppe, Christian, Steven, Maria, Sam, Maxine, Bettina and Philippa. She was also loved and will be remembered by all her grandchildren’s spouses and partners. She was the great-grandmother of Sydney, Ella, Rivah, Owen, Ida, Siena, Kate, Briana, Bo, Maeve, Jude and Robyn, who were her pride and joy. Also mourning her loss are her brother Enzo Grima and his wife Sara, her sister-in-law Claire widow of her brother George; her devoted carer Ms Rodmar Nuguid, her many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 2, for St Joseph parish church, Msida where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – ELISA, née Palermo Navarra. In loving memory of a loving and beloved mother and grandmother, on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Joseph, her daughter Myriam, and her grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear JOSEPH on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his daughter Janes and Frans, Maryann and Joseph, grandchildren Rayan and Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CASOLANI – DAVID. Remembering my husband on the fourth anniversary of his passing, sweet memories with much love and great affection. Simone.

CASOLANI – DAVID. Treasured memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the fourth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by Simon and Denise, Janika, Martina and Mikela.

CASOLANI. In loving memory of DAVID on his fourth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his brother, sisters and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

DEBONO – DAVID. In loving memory of a dear brother on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sisters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – MARIO. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. FOG and friends.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother AGNES, née Zammit, today the anniversary of her passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana and Stephen widower of Kathryn, and all her grandchildren.

GRECH – JOE. On his 28th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie, Daniela and Jean-Paul.

MIFSUD – SALVINA, Taċ-Ċiliel, of Rabat. In ever-loving memory of our dear mother on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her sons Malcolm and his wife Sylvana, James and his wife Madeleine of Sydney, her daughter Jennifer, grandchildren, her sister Rita Galea, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Today’s 11am Mass at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

SCERRI – EDDIE and NELLIE. On the 31st and the 28th anniversaries of their deaths on July 21 and August 6 respectively. Fondly remembered by their daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Joe and grandson Jürgen Delia. Always in thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of ROSE GRECH on the first anniversary of her meeting with the Lord, August 1, 2021. Sadly missed by her daughters Veronica, Marie-Jeanne and Elizabeth, her son Bernard and his wife Sheila, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 1, at 6pm at St Francis church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of ANNA MARIA ZAMMIT 29/08/1955 – 03/08/2015. Loving and cherished memories of a special daughter and sister on the seventh anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by her father Joseph, her siblings Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who reminded us there is so much to live for

STEPHEN TARPEY (former PS1417) 6.7.1967 - 31.7.2014.

We little knew that morning,

God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go

alone, for part of us went with you,

the day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories,

your love is still our guide,

although we cannot see you, we know that you are always by our side.

Our family chain has broken, and nothing seems to be the same.

But when God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

Never forgotten by his wife Maureen and his son James, his sisters Elaine and Louise and her husband Stirling, his parents-in-law Francis and Josephine, his sisters-in-law Tania and her husband Stephen and Nikita and her fiancé Christopher, his niece Daniela and her husband Eric, relatives and friends

JOSEPH F. PACE of Naxxar, in loving memory, on the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Paula, Mariella, Louis and David; their spouses and grandchildren; his sister, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Sidona Enterprises Ltd

Summer holidays 2022. Last trading day Friday, August 12, re-open Monday, August 22.

