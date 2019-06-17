Obituaries

ABELA GIUSTI. On July 3 at Christus Sacerdos Home, Birkir-kara, FR FRANCIS OFM Cap, aged 85, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his sister Carmen Psaila wife of Lawrence, his sister Tessie Muscat wife of Emmanuel, his sister Lina Micallef wife of Philip and his brother Nazju husband of Lukie Abela, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, July 6, at 9.15am at Holy Cross Church, Floriana, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRADDICK-SOUTHGATE. On Fri-day, June 28, MICHAEL, passed away peacefully, aged 78. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Lina, his son Anthony, his daughter Michelle, his sister Valerie, nephews, nieces, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 5, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

FARRUGIA. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO of Valletta and residing in Birkirkara, aged 66, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marthese, his son Dr Jean C. Farrugia and his wife Greta, his beloved grandchildren Matteo and Luc, his brother Dr Marco Farrugia and his wife Ruth, his sister Antoinette and her husband Michael Bezzina, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 5, at 2pm for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On July 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH (Gużi tad-dawl), widower of Maggie, of Valletta, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Tony, Carmen, Charlie and Sina, their respective wives, husbands and partner, his grandchildren, great-grand children, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, July 4, at 7.30am for St Dominic parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETRONILLA (Nellie) nèe Camilleri, aged 89, widow of Joseph, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmel and Yvonne, Raymond (Fr Conrad MSSP), Maria and Oliver, Rose and Vince, Mark and Miriam, Robert and Patricia, her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Sina and other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held at Mqabba parish church on Saturday, July 6, at 9am followed by interment at Qrendi Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) will be greatly appreciated. May she rest peacefully in God’s love. The family would like to thank all the staff at Observation Ward 2 and Medical Ward 8 for their care and kindness in her last few days. They also thank the staff at Roseville Home in Attard who looked after her for more than eight years.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of MARIO, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marlene, Roberta, James and Angela and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.