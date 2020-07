In Memoriam

MANARA – MARIA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother who died on July 4, 1985. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Top quality art materials, best European brands. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.