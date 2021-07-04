Births

FARRUGIA. On June 22, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Scotland, to Francesca née Camilleri and Michael, God’s precious gift of a son THOMAS ANDREW, welcome brother to Sophia.

Obituaries

ATTARD. On July 2, MICHAEL of Sliema, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 75, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Lucienne, née Hili, his beloved children Ralph and Angèle, his sisters Marlene, Lina and her husband Tony Perry, his in-laws Paul Hili and his wife Marianne, Marie Josette and her husband Martin Mounsey, Charmaine and her husband Alfred Grech, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, July 6 at 8.15am for Sacre Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at the family chapel at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSARIO, of Żejtun and residing in Tarxien, aged 80, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his children Marisa and her partner Alberto, Ivan, Carl together with Sandra, grandchildren Amelia and Oliver, his brother Rev. Remigio Saliba, nephews and niece Catherine, Karl and Mario, their respective families, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, July 5 at 7.45am for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO GRANT. On July 2, at St Peter Home, Lija, MARIE LOUISE, of Sliema, aged 85, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Andrè and his wife Doreen, her grandchildren Marea and Hanna, her sister Josephine, her brother Edwin and his wife Ena, Veronica, widow of her brother Reginald, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Peter Home tomorrow Monday, July 5 at 9am for Lija parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO – EDWIN. Treasured memories on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary, his daughters Miriam, Jennifer and Elizabeth, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DELICATA. Treasured and never fading memories of our beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents CARMEN and FRANCIS on the 12th and 39th anniversary of their demise. We remember you with great love and immense gratitude and you are always in our prayers. Your children and their families.

GIORDMAINA – CARMEL. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Rose, his son Mark Anthony and his wife Alessandra, and grandson Sergio. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today at 6pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID PULLICINO. Treasured memories of PHILIP on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts. Lizette, Daniel and Ramona, Maria and Chris, Veronica and Winston.

