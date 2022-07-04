Obituaries

CARUANA. On July 1, at his residence, ALFRED, ex-PS 1068, of Balzan, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Lina, his children Beatrix and her husband Charles, Marisa and Tonio, member of the MUSEUM, his grandchildren Ilona and Yanika, his sister Miriam, widow of Charlie, Mary Rose, widow of his brother Gabriel, Jean, widow of his brother Piju, and Lina, widow of his brother Charlie, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 5, at 3.30pm, for Marija Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment in the family grave at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLIS. On July 3, at Gozo General Hospital, EMANUEL, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He leaves to mourn his sad loss, his wife Maria, née Saliba, his sons Anthony, George and Joseph, his daughters Marthese, Loranne and Dorien, their respective husbands and wives, his 15 grandchildren and his great-grandson, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Monday, July 4, at 4.30pm, for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 5 pm, followed by interment at Santa Marija cemetery, Xewkija. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the nursing and medical staff at the male general ward at Gozo General Hospital.

In Memoriam

BORG NICOLAS VIRTU. In memory of our beautiful KIM on her first anniversary. Forever together in Divine Love. Mummy, Kyle, Daddy, Julia and Kristian.

BORG NICOLAS. In loving memory of our beautiful, precious granddaughter KIM, on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. We love and miss you. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nanna Jo and Nannu Tony.

BORG NICOLAS. Treasured memories of our sweet, beloved KIM, on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Nickie, Pablo, Rafa, Paco and Blanca.

BORG NICOLAS – KIM. In loving memory of our dear niece and cousin on the first anniversary of her passing into a better place. Gone too soon and sadly missed. Matthew, Lisa, Amy and Sophie.

DELICATA. Much cherished and never fading memories of our beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents CARMEN and FRANCIS on the 13th and 40th anniversary of their demise. We remember you always with great love and immense gratitude. You are forever in our hearts and prayers. Your children and their families.

