OBITUARIES

CALASCIONE – MICHAEL PAUL, died peacefully at home on July 1. He leaves to mourn his loss

his wife Sheila, his children Jonathan and his wife Caroline, Andrew and his wife Stephanie, Emma and her husband John, his nine grandchildren and

five great-grandchildren, his brothers Christopher, Peter and his wife Tanya, his sister Nina and her husband Nigel, and other relatives and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, on Thursday, July 6, at 9.30am. No flowers by request.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Mater Dei Renal Unit for their exceptional dedication and care over the last five years.

FENECH. On July 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved

wife Maria, his children Marlene and her husband Brian, Natalino and his wife Rose, Johann and

his wife Maria, and his grandchildren Reuben, Sarah, Emma and Norah, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 5, for the parish church of the Assumption, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

“Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal” – St Thomas More.

The family would like to thank the staff at M5 Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, for their continuous care and dedication.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG NICOLAS. In loving memory of our precious granddaughter KIM on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Nanna and nannu.

BORG NICOLAS. In loving memory of dearest KIM. You still live on within us. Forever loved and missed. Nickie, Pablo, Rafa, Paco and Blanca.

BORG NICOLAS – KIM. In loving memory of a dear niece and cousin on the second anniversary of her passing into a better place. Sadly missed. Matthew, Lisa, Amy and Sophie.

MANARA – MARIA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother who died on July 4, 1985. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.