Obituaries

ABELA GIUSTI. On July 3 at Christus Sacerdos Home, Birkirkara, FR FRANCIS OFMCap, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his sister Carmen Psaila, wife of Lawrence, his sister Tessie Muscat, wife of Emmanuel, his sister Lina Micallef, wife of Philip and his brother Nazju, husband of Lukie Abela, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, at 9.15am at Holy Cross Church, Floriana, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On July 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, owner of O’Hea Company, aged 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his daughters Clare and her husband Edward and Celia and her husband Edward, his grandchildren Martina, Julia, Michaela and Thomas, his dedicated brother-in-law Paul, as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, at 8.30am, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to his beloved Poor Clare Sisters would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HABER. On July 4, MARTINA of Xewkija, Gozo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet her Lord, her husband Peter Paul, her son Ted and her daughter Lina. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul and his wife Joan, Joe and his wife Marlene, Mary and her husband Joe, John and his wife Terry, Lucy and her husband Raphael, Ann and her husband Mario, Valent husband of Lina, Ted's family, George and his wife Lynne, Doreen and her husband George, Mario and his wife Joanne, Sandra and her husband Andrew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said at the Xewkija Rotunda on Monday, July 8 at 5.30pm, followed by internment at the family grave. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JOHNSON. On July 4, at Casa Antonia Nursing Home, Balzan, PETER JOHN, aged 89, widower of Pam, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his son Nick and wife Michela, his precious grandchildren Emma, Michael and Andrew and other relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Peter has donated his body to medical research. Special thanks go to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their dedication, support and loving care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELINA née Scerri, widow of Maurice, aged 86, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sons Richard, Chris and his wife Paulanne, her beloved grandchildren Malcolm and Emma, Steve and Sherilyn, Paul and Laura, Sophie and her great-granddaughter Emily, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, at 8am for Stella Maris Parish Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Lija Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARNIS. On July 1, suddenly at home, Lt. Col. ERIC PARNIS, aged 89, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his son John and John’s mother Rosemary, his brother Alfred, his sisters Elizabeth Parnis and Sylvia Manduca, his sister-in-law Anne Parnis, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, at 9am at Mosta Basilica, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to SPCA Malta, Floriana, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETROMILLA (Nellie) née Camilleri, aged 89, widow of Joseph, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmel and Yvonne, Raymond (Fr Conrad, MSSP), Maria and Oliver, Rose and Vince, Mark and Miriam, Robert and Patricia, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Sina, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held at Mqabba parish church tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, at 9am followed by interment at Qrendi Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) will be greatly appreciated. May she rest peacefully in God’s love. The family would like to thank all the staff at Observation Ward 2 and Medical Ward 8 for their care and kindness in her last few days. They also thank the staff at Roseville Home in Attard who looked after her for more than eight years.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, being the first anniversary of the death of ANTOINE VINCI, Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 7pm, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Maria, his daughter Daniela and Christopher and his grandchildren Petra and Stephen. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – JOSETTE. In loving memory of a dear wife and mother on the ninth anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband John, her children Lydia and Simon, her brothers and sister, Albert Mario and Helen.

BONELLO. In loving memory of NOEL V., today being the 15th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Martin and Joanna and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO – PAUL. Remembered with love, today, the 16th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, Louis and Roberta, Kenneth and Lucienne, his grandchildren Gabriella, Steven, Ryan and Timothy, his brother, families, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

MOELLER – CLAUSJUERGEN (July 5, 2016). On your third anniversary. Missed and always remembered by your friend Mario and family and friends in Malta and Germany. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

TABONE – ANTHONY GEORGE. In everlasting memory of a beloved husband father and grandfather. So missed and always remembered especially today being the fourth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Francesca and their families. May he rest in peace. Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at the chapel of the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, today, Friday, July 5 at 6pm Family and friends are invited to attend.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest friend TONY on the anniversary of his passing to a better life. Your larger than life presence is sorely missed and Wednesdays will never quite be the same. Always in our thoughts.