GRIFFITHS. At 7.49am, on July 2, 2020, to Carissa and Chris Joseph Griffiths, a beautiful daughter – CHARLOTTE MAY, 7lbs 3oz.

WIRTH. On July 3, LAWRENCE, aged 95, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anna née Bugeja, his daughter Patricia, and his son Peter and his wife Joan, along with his grandchildren Kim and her husband Andrew, Amanda, Rebekah and her partner Tobias, and his great-grandson Jack, his brother Edgar, his sisters Babs Cutugno and Risette Wirth, his in-laws Nanette, Gladys and other relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow Monday, July 6, at 8.30am at St Gregory parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In loving memory of NOEL V., today being the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Martin and Joanna and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO – PAUL. Remembered with love, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, Louis and Roberta, Kenneth and Lucienne, his grandchildren Gabriella, Steven, Ryan and Timothy, his brother, families, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

DEBONO – EDWIN. Treasured memories on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary, his daughters Miriam, Jennifer and Elizabeth, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA – AGNES and JOHN

When we lose someone we love,

We must learn not to live without them…

But to live with the love they left behind.

Remembering our very dear parents on their anniversaries of meeting the Lord. Patrick, Angela, John John and their families.

DELICATA. Treasured and never fading memories of our beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents CARMEN and FRANCIS on the 11th and 38th anniversary of their demise. We remember you with great love and immense gratitude and you are always in our prayers. Your children and their families.

GRIMA – CONNIE, née Cardona. Nine years ago you joined the Risen Christ in a far, far better world than ours, but we do miss you, much more than words can tell. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Husband Joe, son David and wife Pamela, and grandson Nathan.

SALOMONE – ALBERT WALTER. Rest in the peace of Our Maker. Always in our hearts daddy dear. Patricia and Daniela.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest friend TONY on the anniversary of his passing to a better life. Your larger-than-life presence is sorely missed, and Wednesdays will never quite be the same. Always in our thoughts.

