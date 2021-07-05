Obituaries

ATTARD. On July 2, MICHAEL, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 75, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Lucienne, née Hili, his beloved children Ralph and Angèle, his sisters Marlene, Lina and her husband Tony Perry, his in-laws Paul Hili and his wife Marianne, Marie Josette and her husband Martin Mounsey, Charmaine and her husband Alfred Grech, nephews, nieces, other rela-tives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6, at 8.15am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family chapel at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO, widower of Carmen, aged 88, of Gżira, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Joseph and Mario and their wives Janet and Anna respectively, his grandchildren Giulia and her partner Donavan, Istvan, James and his partner Elizabeth, his siblings Guzeppi, Tony, Gulinu and Censa, and their respective families, his sister-in-law Gina, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 1.30pm tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6, for the parish church in Gżira where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – JOSETTE. In loving memory of a very dear wife and mother on the 11th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband John, her children Lydia and Simon, her brothers and sister, Albert, Mario and Helen.

AGIUS. Cherished and loving memories of AGNES, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONELLO. In loving memory of NOEL V., on the 17th anni-versary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his beloved children Martin and Joanna and his grandsons Danny, David, Damian and Matthew. May he rest in peace.

COLEIRO – PAUL. Remembered with love, today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, Louis and Roberta, Kenneth and Lucienne, his grand-children Gabriella, Steven, Ryan and Timothy, his brother, families, other relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest friend TONY on the anniversary of his passing to a better life. Your larger than life presence is sorely missed and Wednesdays will never quite be the same. Always in our thoughts.

