In Memoriam

ABELA – JOSETTE. In loving memory of a very dear wife and mother on the 12th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband John, her children Lydia and Simon, her brothers and sister, Albert, Mario and Helen.

AGIUS. Cherished and loving memories of AGNES, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONELLO. In loving memory of NOEL V. today being 18 years since his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children Martin and Joanna and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

COLEIRO – PAUL. Remembered with love, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, Louis and Roberta, Kenneth and Lucienne, his grandchildren Gabriella, Steven, Ryan and Timothy, his brother, families, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

GRIMA – CONNIE née Cardona. 11 years ago you joined the Risen Christ in a far, far better world than ours, but we do miss you, much more than words can tell. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Husband Joe, son David and wife Pamela and grandson Nathan.

MANARA – MARIA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother who died on July 4, 1985. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

PACE BALZAN. In ever loving memory of MARGUERITE, today being the first anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Louis, her daughter Joanna, her sons Adrian and Michael and their respective spouses Christine and Lara, her grandchildren Sophie, Zoe, Max and Matthew, her in-laws, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.