Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On July 4, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, PAULINE, of Rabat, aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Ray, Luke, Maria and Pauline, and their respective spouses, grandchildren Petra, Andreas, Ramona, Derek, Matthias and Nathaniel, and Vanessa, great-grandchildren Faith, Neil and Jonas, her brother Joseph, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 7.45am today, Saturday, July 5, for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am following by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital Ward 2 for their care and dedication.

BORG. On July 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, owner of O’Hea Company, aged 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his daughters Clare and her husband Edward and Celia and her husband Edward, his grandchildren Martina, Julia, Michaela and Thomas, his dedicated brother-in-law Paul, as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, July 6, at 8.30am, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to his beloved Poor Clare Sisters would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JOHNSON. On July 4, at Casa Antonia Nursing Home, Balzan, PETER JOHN, aged 89, widower of Pam, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his son Nick and wife Michela, his precious grandchildren Emma, Michael and Andrew and other relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Peter has donated his body to medical research. Special thanks go to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their dedication, support and loving care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARNIS. On July 1, suddenly at home, Lt. Col. ERIC PARNIS, aged 89, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his son John and John’s mother Rosemary, his brother Alfred, his sisters Elizabeth Parnis and Sylvia Manduca, his sister-in-law Anne Parnis, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, July 6, at 9am at Mosta Basilica, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to SPCA Malta, Floriana, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – DORIS. It’s been 10 years since you left this earth, but you know, you will always be in my heart and soul. Your son, Noel.

CAUCHI – MARY. On the third anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered and loved. Her family.

D’AGOSTINO. In loving memory of MARIE, née Tabone, on the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Edward, James, AnnaMaria, Bethany and Daniel, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH – CONNIE, née Nassetta. On the 14th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband John. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated next Monday, July 8, at 6.30pm at Dar tal-Kleru Christus Sacredos Chapel, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

FIORINI LOWELL – MARY. In ever loving memory on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. May she rest in the care of the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

VINCI – ANTOINE. In loving memory of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria, Daniela and Christopher, Petra and Stephen. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, today, Saturday at 7pm.

Personal

To thank the Almighty God for graces received through the intercession of Our Lady of Sorrows, St Padre Pio of Pietrelcina and Blessed Nazju Falzon. M.V.