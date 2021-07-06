Obituaries

ATTARD. On July 2, MICHAEL, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 75, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Lucienne, née Hili, his beloved children Ralph and Angèle, his sisters Marlene, Lina and her husband Tony Perry, his in-laws Paul Hili and his wife Marianne, Marie Josette and her husband Martin Mounsey, Charmaine and her husband Alfred Grech, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, July 6, at 8.15am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family chapel at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On July 1, PHILIP GEORGE, suddenly passed away. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Anna née Agius, his beloved children Lisa and Jean Marc and his wife Risa, his grandchildren Nicole and Luca, his brothers and sister Frank and his wife Dorothy, Wallace, and Jeanthese and her husband Twanny Buhagiar, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7, at 8.15am for Balluta parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but dona-tions on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – Sir PAUL BOFFA Kt., OBE, MD, on the 59th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his family and so many others for having worked humbly and tirelessly to better the quality of life of all Maltese. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA – EDDIE. In loving memory of our dear father on the 57th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Emily and Edward.

D’AGOSTINO. In loving memory of MARIE, née Tabone, on the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Edward, James, AnnaMaria, Bethany, Lucia and Daniel, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE GIORGIO – MURIEL. In loving memory of the first anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DELIA – AGNES. Fondest memories of our loving mummy on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Patrick, Angela, John and their families.

FIORINI LOWELL. In ever loving memory of MARY, on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. May she rest in the care of the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

