Obituary

VELLA. On July 4, MARK, aged 70, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna née Azzopardi-Bencini, his children Angii and Martin, Martina and Matthew, and Stefan and Stefania, his grandchildren Marcus, Miguel, Lisa, Mickey, Siena and Olivia, his brothers Derek, James and Adrian and his sister Gloria, and their spouses, together with in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Stella Maris Church, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, July 7, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A special thanks to the professor and the Renal Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – Sir PAUL BOFFA Kt., OBE, MD, on the 60th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his daughter Melina Sant Cassia, grandchildren, nephews, in-laws, family, friends and so many grateful patients and citizens for having worked humbly and tirelessly to better the quality of life of all Maltese. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA – EDDIE. In loving memory of our dear father on the 58th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Emily and Edward.

D’AGOSTINO. In loving memory of MARIE, née Tabone, on the ninth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Edward, James, AnnaMaria, Bethany, Lucia and Daniel, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DELIA. Remembering with fondest love and gratitude, our dearest mum AGNES, today being the seventh anniversary of her meeting Our Lord. We carry you in our hearts forever. Patrick, Angela, John and their families. Rest in peace.

FIORINI LOWELL. In loving memory of MARY, on the anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

VINCI – ANTOINE. Treasured memories of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Maria, Daniela and Christopher, Petra and Stephen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

