In Memoriam

BOFFA – Sir PAUL BOFFA, Kt., OBE, MD on the 61st anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his daughter Melina Sant Cassia, grandchildren, nephews, in-laws, family, friends and so many grateful citizens and patients for having worked humbly and tirelessly to better the quality of life of all Maltese. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA – EDDIE. In loving memory of our dear father on the 59th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Emily and Edward.

D’AGOSTINO. In loving memory of MARIE, née Tabone, on the 10th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her son James, Anna Maria, Bethany, Lucia and Daniel, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DELIA – AGNES. In loving memory of our dear mother, today, the eighth anniversary of her meeting with Our Lord. You live in our hearts for ever. Patrick, Angela, John and their families.

VINCI – ANTOINE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Maria, Daniela and Christopher, Petra and Stephen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOE AQUILINA (ex-Sliema Wanderers player) on the 19th anniversary of his demise, July 7, 2004. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Antoinette, his sons Jason, Gordon and his wife Moira and Duncan, his granddaughters Justine, Leanne and Maegan, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at 8.30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam In ever loving memory of my dearly loved father PAWLU CAMILLERI today the 14th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. I sat beside your bedside, My heart was crushed and sore, I did my duty to the end Till I could do no more. In tears I watched you sleeping I watched you fade away And though my heart was breaking I knew you could not stay. You left behind an aching heart That loved you most sincere I never shall and never will Forget your loving care. Your loving daughter Carmen. Lord, grant him eternal rest

