Birthday Greetings

Happy birthday to MARIA, my lovely wife and mother of our daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian. You make me happy and proud of the things we built together.

Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 2, at her residence, SALVINA of Guardamangia, aged 86, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Fr Michael Camilleri, parish priest of St Dominic Basilica, Valletta, her daughter Anna, her grand-children Roberto, Michele and Mariano, her sister Maria Barron, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 7, at 9am, for Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the Guarda-mangia parish graves at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE BALZAN. On July 5, MARGUERITE née Xuereb passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her husband Louis, her beloved children Adrian and his wife Christine, Joanna, Michael and his wife Lara. Her adored grandchildren, Sophie, Matthew, Zoe and Max. Her in-laws John and his wife Nathalie, George and his wife Carole, Alfred, Tony, Astrid Xuereb and Paul Psaila Savona. Her nephews and nieces, Jacqui, Peter, Roberta, Mark, Suzannah, Michaela, Stephen and Edwina and their respective families, her cousins, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, July 8, at Balluta parish church, at 8.30am, followed by inter-ment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – WILLIAM. In ever loving memory of a true gentleman, today the 12th anniversary of his passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

MALLIA – WALTER. In loving memory of our dear father, today the first anniversary of his passing. Lovingly re-membered by his wife Doris, his children Hilda and Adrian Gabarretta, Fiona and Nick Captur and Jonathan and his beloved grandchildren Erika and her boyfriend Matthew, Thomas and Emilia. Forever in hearts and prayers.

PULLICINO. Treasured memo-ries of JANE a dear and beloved mother on the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by Patricia, Sandra and Edward, her beloved grandchildren and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of SALVINO today, the 30th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his nephews and nieces.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HARRY on the 13th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Rose Marie and children Ignatius, Nella and Kevin, Bernard and Anthea, Simon and Stefy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.