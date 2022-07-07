Birthday greetings

Happy 55th birthday to MARIA, my lovely wife and mother of our daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian. You make me happy and proud of the things we built together. Stephen.

Obituaries

VELLA. On July 4, MARK, aged 70, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna née Azzopardi-Bencini, his children Angii and Martin, Martina and Matthew, Stefan and Stefania, his grandchildren Marcus, Miguel, Lisa, Mickey, Siena and Olivia, his brothers Derek, James and Adrian and his sister Gloria, and their spouses, together with in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, July 7, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A special thanks to the professor and the renal unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

ZAMMIT. On July 5, at her residence, MARY, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Antoine, Joe and his wife Francesca, Pierre and his wife Mary Katherine, Marilyn and her husband Jean Paul, her grandchildren Aprille and her fiancé Thomas, Alec, her beloved carer Bernadette and her family, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 8, at 7.30am, for St Mary’s parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – WILLIAM. In ever loving memory of a true gentleman, today the 13th anniversary of his passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

CALAMATTA. Treasured memories of our beloved ALFRED, on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Janis, his daughter Gabie, his son Nick and Diana and his adored grandsons Max and Marcus. Forever loved and missed, never forgotten. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today, July 7, at the Żurrieq parish church, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MARY née Antignolo. On the 10th anniversary of her death. Sorely missed by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

PULLICINO – JANE on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away, fondly remembered and greatly missed by her children Patricia, Sandra and Edward her dear grandchildren Kristine, Nicola, Gillian and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA TOMLIN – LUCY. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her death. Christina, Tamara, Francesco, Matthew, Jonathan, James, Rose and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HARRY on the 14th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Rose and family.

