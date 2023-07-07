Birthday greetings

Happy birthday to a lovely wife and an awesome mother, MARIA. Your husband Stephen and daughters, Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian and their boyfriends. You make me happy and proud of the family we’ve built together.

Obituary

GRECH. On July 5, at Pax Et Bonum Home, Mosta, MARIA, née Borg, widow of Charles, passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 93, comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her only son Mario and his wife Pat, her granddaughter Alexea and grandson David and her much loved great-granddaughters Maya and Luli, her sisters Tessie and Benny, her brother Carmelo, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 10, at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas, Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the Franciscan Sisters of Pax Et Bonum Home, in particular Sr Nazarja and the carers for their dedication and care in making her last years as comfortable as possible.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a true gentleman, today the 14th anniversary of his passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

CALAMATTA. Treasured memories of our beloved ALFRED on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Janis, his daughter Gabie, his son Nick and Diana and his adored grandsons Max and Marcus. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today, July 7 at Żurrieq parish church at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MARY, née Antignolo. On the 11th anniversary of her death. Sorely missed by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of our dear mother JANE on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Patricia, Sandra and Edward and grandchildren Kristine, Nicola and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of SALVINO today, the 32nd anniversary of his death. Always fondly remembered by his six nephews and nieces and their families.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HARRY on the 15th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Rose and family.

