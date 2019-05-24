Obituary

BARTHET – JOSEPH, passed away at the age of 74 in Boone, North Carolina USA. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his daughters Joanne, Lorraine, Michelle, Suzanne and their spouses, his son James, his grandchildren and his brothers and sisters Odette, Alfred, Mario, Dorienne and Louise. A Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at Tal-Ibraġ parish church on Wednesday, July 10 at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. On July 7, at St James Hospital, Sliema, GEORGE, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Monica née Mamo, his son Paul and his wife Viktoriia, his daughter Karen and her husband David Schranz, his treasured grandchildren Oxy, Nicky, Matthew, Kotryna, Adam and Lily and also his brothers and sisters Joe and his wife Helen, Alfred and his wife Maria, Victor and his wife Kenna, Rosanne and her husband Alfred Fenech and Carmen and her husband Noel Busuttil Naudi, his brother-in-law John Mamo and his wife Tessa, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Stella Maris Parish Church on Wednesday, July 10 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the management and staff at St James hospital for their loving and dedicated care throughout George’s illness. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On July 7, ROSE, widow of George, of Attard, aged 73, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Simone and husband Mario, Audrey and husband Kevin, Marie Lou and husband Sandro, and Solange, her beloved grandchildren Nicole, Andrea and Daniel, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, July 10, at 3.30pm, for Attard parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 4.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of MAY PANTALLERESCO will be said at the Ursuline Sisters’ Chapel Sliema tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9, at 6pm.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Ever fresh and loving memories of ALLAN on the 31st anniversary of his death. Still so greatly missed by Ann, Torio and the children.

ATTARD – EDWIGE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother who passed away 32 years ago. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

GALEA. Proud and everlasting memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather Dr ERIC GALEA, Ph.C., MD, who passed away 34 years ago today. Always remembered and sadly missed by his children and their families.

A beautiful memory, dearer than gold,

Of a father whose worth can never be told,

There’s a place in our hearts no one can fill,

We miss you Dad, and always will.

GALEA. Treasured memories of Dr ERIC GALEA, Ph.C., MD, a dear brother and uncle, especially today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MIFSUD – ANTOINE. Everlasting and loving memories of a never forgotten husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our hearts and prayers.

