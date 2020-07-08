Obituaries

ABDILLA. On July 7, NAZZARENO, known as Ronnie, of Valletta, aged 82, passed away peacefully at his residence com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rose, his children Anna and her husband Mario, Jacqueline and her husband Franco, and Ramon and his wife Vanessa, his grand-children Dieter, Kirsten, Bjorn, Iana, Jade, Seanie, Logan, Keona, Isaac and Aidan, his great-grandchildren Jael, Alania, Kiesling and JJ, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 9, at 9am for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

De GIORGIO. On July 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MURIEL, aged 91, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Mary and husband Martin Aquilina, her son Joseph and his wife Moira and her daughter Anne, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Margaret, Helen and Cecile, relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be held at the Santa Maria Addo-lorata Chapel at 8am, tomorrow, Thursday, July 9, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Casa Antonia for their care and support.

FARRUGIA. On July 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH (Ġużi), formerly of Gżira, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Emy and his wife Monica, his daughter Miriam and her husband Vincent Degiovanni, his granddaughter Dr Maria Elena Farrugia and her husband Alan Cadden and his great-granddaughter Michaela, living in Glasgow, Scotland, his grandson Dr Jonathan Degiovanni, LL.D, and his wife Diahann, his sister-in-law Lilian Portelli and his nephews, nieces and their families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, July 8, at 2pm, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Ever fresh and loving memories of ALLAN on the 32nd anniversary of his death. Still so greatly missed by Ann, Torio and the children.

ATTARD – EDWIGE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother who passed away 33 years ago. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

CASSAR – SILVIO. Of Sliema, on the 11th anniversary of his passing away, lovingly re-membered and sadly missed by daughter Marlene, Twannie, Diana, Amanda and John. May God grant him eternal rest in peace.

FENECH – CONNIE née Nassetta. On the 15th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband John. May she rest in the peace of the Lord.

GALEA. Proud and everlasting memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dr ERIC GALEA Ph.C.,M.D., who passed away 35 years ago today. Always remembered and sadly missed by his children and their families.

GALEA. Treasured memories of Dr ERIC GALEA, Ph.C., MD, a dear brother and uncle, especially today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MIFSUD – ANTOINE. Ever­lasting and loving memories of a never forgotten father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fourth anni-versary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our hearts and prayers.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.