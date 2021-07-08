Obituary

CALAMATTA. On July 7, ALFRED, aged 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Janis, his daughter Gabie, his son Nick and his wife Diana, his adored grandsons Max and Marcus; his brothers Narcy and Peter, his sister Maryann and their spouses, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, his devoted carer Sabina and numerous friends.

The funeral will be held tomorrow, Friday, July 9, at Our lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares or Noah’s Ark Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI – Treasured memories of ALLAN, 33 years since his death. So greatly missed by Ann and Torio and the children.

ATTARD – EDWIGE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 34th anniversary of her death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

CASSAR – SILVIO. On the 12th anniversary of his passing away, lovingly remembered and sadly missed by daughter Marlene, Diana, Amanda and John. May the Lord grant him eternal rest in peace.

FENECH – CONNIE née Nassetta. On the 16th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband John. May she rest in the peace of the Lord.

GALEA. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather Dr ERIC GALEA Ph.C., MD, who passed away 36 years ago today. Always remembered and sadly missed by his children and grandchildren. Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our minds hold the memories. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.

GALEA. Treasured memories of Dr ERIC GALEA, Ph.C., MD, a dear brother and uncle, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MIFSUD – ANTOINE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family.

SCHRANZ – MARIA. In loving memory of our dearest mother, deeply missed by your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, on the 13th anniversary of your death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Missing you lots and may the Lord grant you eternal peace.

SPAMPINATO. In ever loving memory of ALFRED, today the 24th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Remembered by Christa and Robert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

