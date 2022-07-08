Obituaries

MONCKTON OF BRENCHLEY. On July 5, at her residence, MARIANNA née Bower, aged 93, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Christopher, Rosa, Timothy, Jonathan and Anthony, her eight grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren. Funeral details will follow in due course. No flowers please but donations, if desired, to Heart of Kent Hospice www.hokh.org/donation-appeal/. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAPA. On July, LOUIS of Xagħra, Gozo, aged 90, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Guza, his children Joseph and his wife Josette, Franky and his wife Rose, Noel and his wife Abigail, his grandchildren Anna and her husband Christian, Sara, Maria, Daniel, Samuel, Mattija, his brothers and sisters Maria widow of Michael, Tarcisio and his wife Gracie, Antonia widow of his brother Guzeppi, his in-laws, nephews and nieces especially Mons Carmelo Refalo, Canon Anton Refalo Rapa, other family members and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Friday, July 8, at 4.30pm, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Xagħra parish church, at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Xagħra cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

AMATO-GAUCI. Treasured memories of ALLAN, still so greatly missed since his death 34 years ago by Ann and Torio and the children.

ATTARD – EDWIGE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother who passed away 35 years ago. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

CASSAR – SILVIO. On the 13th anniversary of his passing away, lovingly remembered and sadly missed by daughter Marlene grandchildren Diana, Amanda and John. May the Lord grant him eternal rest in peace.

FENECH – CONNIE née Nassetta. On the 17th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband John. May she rest in the peace of the Lord.

GALEA. Cherished and loving memories of a dear father and grandfather Dr ERIC GALEA Ph.C., MD, today being the 37th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always remembered and sadly missed by his children, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. Treasured memories of Dr ERIC GALEA, Ph.C., MD, a dear brother and uncle, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MIFSUD – ANTOINE. Cherished and loving memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPAMPINATO. In ever loving memory of ALFRED, today the 25th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Christa and Robert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To whom it may concern

Ben Micallef recently obtained a BA Music (Hons) degree from Falmouth University, England. This course involved writing and producing music mostly for the moving image. The second and third year were supported by the Malta Arts Scholarship. Mr Micallef would like to thank all those involved who made it possible and for their support.

