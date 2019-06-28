Obituaries

ATTARD. On July 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN (former PC1040), aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Tessie and her husband Paul, Rita and her husband John, Philip and his wife Monica, Emanuel and his wife Carmen, his brothers and sisters Antonia, widow of Joseph, Mary and her husband Anthony, Edward and his wife Rina, Joseph and his wife Aida and Rose, his in-laws Vicky, widow of Nicholas, Stella and her husband Steve, Joyce, widow of Piju, who resides in Australia, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 11, at 2.45pm for the Żebbuġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at the Żebbuġ Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTHET – JOSEPH, passed away at the age of 74 in Boone, North Carolina, US. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his daughters Joanne, Lorraine, Michelle, Suzanne and their spouses, his son James, his grandchildren and his brothers and sisters Odette, Alfred, Mario, Dorienne and Louise. A Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at Tal-Ibraġ parish church tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On July 9, JIMMY, from Mellieħa, passed peacefully away at the age of 80 years, comforted by the rights of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Maria née Debono, his children Brigitte and Niki Vassallo, Christopher and Joyce, Sandie and Franco Borg Millo, his beloved grandchildren Jeannine and Nicky, Ben and Raisa, Michela, Jason and Rachel, Christine, his great-grandchildren Alex and Lucia, his brothers, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The Funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 11 at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina Parish Church, Mellieħa where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – VICTOR (Turu) passed away peacefully at his residence, aged 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Pacifica Deguara, widow of Salvu, Alessia Sciberras, wife of John Mary, and his brother Joseph and his wife Marionne, nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 11 at 7.30am to Mosta Basilica where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. On July 7, at St James Hospital, Sliema, GEORGE, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Monica née Mamo, his son Paul and his wife Viktoriia, his daughter Karen and her husband David Schranz, his treasured grandchildren Oxy, Nicky, Matthew, Kotryna, Adam and Lily and also his brothers and sisters Joe and his wife Helen, Alfred and his wife Maria, Victor and his wife Kenna, Rosanne and her husband Alfred Fenech and Carmen and her husband Noel Busuttil Naudi, his brother-in-law John Mamo and his wife Tessa, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Stella Maris parish church tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the management and staff at St James hospital for their loving and dedicated care throughout George’s illness.

VELLA. On July 7, ROSE, widow of GEORGE, of Attard, aged 73, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Simone and husband Mario, Audrey and husband Kevin, Marie Lou and husband Sandro, and Solange, her beloved grandchildren Nicole, Andrea and Daniel, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, at 3.30pm, for Attard parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be cele-brated at 4.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLABY-FLORIDIA – RHODERICK. Unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 13 years ago today. Deeply missed by his loving wife Sandra, children Alexia and Claude, David and Ana and grandchildren Maya, Tom, Sam, Ella, Filippa and Mikela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HERRERA – VICTOR. In loving memory of our father on the anniversary of his passing away.

MASINI – Dr FRANCESCO. In loving memory on the 57th anniversary of his passing away. Rest in peace.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear father EDWIN on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and missed by Vivienne, Godwin, Sandro and their families.

SALIBA. Treasured memories of RUDOLPH, a wonderful husband and father on the anniversary of his meeting

with the Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Jack and Luke.

SALIBA. In loving memory of my dear son RUDOLPH, who returned to the Risen Lord 31 years ago today at the age of 28. Always in our hearts and prayers. Your mother Miranda, sisters Alma and Nives and families.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 31st anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid, and Helen.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In loving memory of our dearest brother-in-law on his anniversary. Gone but never forgotten. David, Muriel and Martin.

