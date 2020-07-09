In Memoriam

CALLABY-FLORIDIA – RHODERICK. Treasured me-mories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on his 14th anniversary. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Sandra, his children Alexia and Claude, David and Ana and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

CURMI. In everlasting memory of my dear father GEORGE who was called to eternal life on June 30, 2012, eight years ago. A loving grandfather to Simon and his wife Michelle and to Michael and his wife Erica and great-grandfather to Sebastian and Jeremy. So dearly missed. Lord, grant him and my beloved mother ROSE eternal rest. Margaret.

HERRERA – VICTOR. Lovingly remembered today on the anniversary of his passing to a better life.

MASINI – Dr FRANCESCO MASINI, 9.7.1962, and LILY 18.7.1982. Unfading memory and undiminished love for our parents on their anniversary. A prayer is solicited.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear father EDWIN on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and missed by Vivienne, Godwin, Sandro and their families.

SALIBA. Treasured memories of dearest RUDOLPH, a wonderful husband and father on the anniversary of his untimely passing into the arms of the Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Jack and Luke.

SALIBA. In loving memory of a dear son and brother RUDOLPH, who returned to the Risen Lord 32 years ago today. Always living in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. His dear mother Miranda, his sisters Alma and Nives and their families.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid, and Helen.

SALIBA. In loving memory of our dearest brother-in-law RUDOLPH on the anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten. David, Muriel, Martin, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

