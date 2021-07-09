In Memoriam

CALLABY-FLORIDIA – RHODERICK. Cherished and loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sandra, his children Alexia and Claude, David and Ana and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DOWNHAM – RICHARD. In loving memory, on his first year of his demise. Remembered by his wife Violet, his daughter Sharon, her husband, children, brothers and sisters and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HERRERA – VICTOR. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his family.

SALIBA. Treasured memories of RUDOLPH, a wonderful husband and father on the anniversary of his passing into the Lord’s arms. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Stephanie and Geoffrey.

SALIBA. In loving memory of a dear brother RUDOLPH, who returned to the Risen Lord 33 years ago today. Always living in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. Alma and Mario, Nives and families.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 33rd anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid, and Helen.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In everlasting memory of our dear brother-in-law on his 33rd anniversary. Gone but never forgotten. David, Muriel and Martin.

Sistina art shop

Fully airconditioned www.sistinaart.com Also online shopping. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.