Obituary

VELLA. On July 8, MARSHA née Muscat, aged 73, widow of John Carmel, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her son Andrew and his wife Sharon, her daughter Maria and her husband Keith, her treasured grandchildren Angela, Elena, Jenny and James, her sisters Carmelina widow of Neville, Simone and her husband Carmelo, Marie and her husband Olvin, her sisters-in-law Carmen and her husband Frans, Doreen widow of Joe, Henriette widow of Alfred, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 11, at 8.30am, for The Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the nursing and medical staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

In Memoriam

CALLABY-FLORIDIA – RHODERICK. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. Fondly remembered by his wife Sandra, children Lexi and Claude, David and Ana and grandchildren Maya, Thomas, Sam, Ella, Filippa, Mikela and Lucija. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DOWNHAM – RICHARD. In loving memory on the third year of his demise. Remembered by his wife and daughter, nephews, nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HERRERA – VICTOR. Fondly remembered today on the anniversary of his passing away.

SALIBA. Treasured and unfading memories of RUDOLPH, a wonderful husband and devoted father on the 34th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Jack and Luke.

SALIBA. In loving memory of a dear brother RUDOLPH, who returned to the Risen Lord 34 years ago today. Always living in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. Alma and Mario, Nives and families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, July 10, at Our Lady of the Grotto church, Rabat, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 34th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid, and Helen.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. Cherished memories of our dearest brother-in-law on his anniversary. Gone but never forgotten. David, Muriel, Martin, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm, Lia and Hazel.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.