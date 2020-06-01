Wedding Anniversary

The marriage between JOHN and FRIDA GRECH took place on June 1, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun.

Congratulations on this special day and best wishes for your future from your sons Stephen, his wife Maria, granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian, and Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne.

Obituaries

BORG. On Friday, May 29, CARMEL, sive Charles, from Fontana, Gozo, residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his devoted wife, Doris née Bonavia, his son Joseph and his wife Stefania, his daughter Fleur and her husband Philip Farrugia, his greatly beloved grandchildren Luke, Nick, Gigi and Gianni, his sister Marianne Said, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Monday, June 1, at 2pm for Santa Marija parish church, Birkirkara (il-Knisja l-Qadima) where a private Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Xewkija Cemetery, Gozo. In line with the latest health directives, the funeral Mass and interment will be held privately. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On May 30, JOHN BOSCO, of Marsascala, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his loving wife Joan, his daughters Anna-Marie, Natalie and her husband Ivan, Danielle and her husband Erik, his grandchildren Gabrielle, Matthias, Krista and Jacob, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, their respective spouses and children, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, at 7.30am for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass praesente cadavare will be said at 8am followed by interment at the Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PRECA. On May 30, THERESA, known as Terry, of Valletta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son George and his wife Jackie, her daughters Angela and her husband James Arrigo, and Ann and her husband James Galea Testaferrata, her grandchildren George and his wife Giulia, Rose and her boyfriend Kevin Schembri Orland, Julia and Nicholas. Her sister Frances Mercieca, her sister-in-law Grace Grech Orr, her brother-in-law Anthony Preca and his wife Yvonne, nephews, nieces, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, at 1.30pm. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.15pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mdina, followed by a blessing on the cathedral parvis. This will then be followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be making arrange­ments for all attendees to be able to follow the ceremony from outside the cathedral in Mdina.

SCHEMBRI. On May 28, at St Thomas Community Living, ELIZABETH – Liza – aged 98, of Paola, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rose, Carmen, Lina, Vivian, Peter, Manuel, Maria and Edmund husband of her late daughter Louise, other in-laws, relatives and friends. The private funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Monday, June 1, at 11am, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment at Tal-Erwieħ Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

de DOMENICO. In ever loving memory of PHILIP, always in our hearts and prayers. His wife Victoria, sons Simon, Jonathan and his wife Charlene and his mother Evelyn. May he rest in peace.

GRECH. In loving memory of FRIDA, a beautiful soul who touched the lives of many, today the 36th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband William, and children Alex, Charlotte, Herman and Shaun.

HILI – CHARLES. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father, today, June 1, being the 46th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with much love. Always in our hearts and prayers. His son Paul and family.

