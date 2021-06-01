Wedding Anniversary

The marriage between JOHN and FRIDA GRECH took place on June 1, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. Congratulations on this special day and best wishes from your sons Stephen, his wife Maria, granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian and Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne.

In Memoriam

AMODEO – TONY (1919-1989). So many years have passed but it seems like yesterday since you left. Daddy, your wisdom, sense of humour, patience and compassion continue to support us and give us courage. Thank you for teaching us how to deal with life’s ups and downs in such a philosophical way. You are always with us. We love you. Patti, Francesca and Muffy.

De DOMENICO. In ever loving memory of PHILIP on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his wife Vikki, sons Simon, Jonathan and his wife Charlene and his mother Evelyn. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

GRECH. In memory of FRIDA, a wonderful woman, today the 37th anniversary of her death. You remain forever extra-ordinary in our memories. Never forgotten by her husband William, and children Alex, Charlotte, Herman and Charlotte.

HILI – CHARLES. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly loved father, today being the 47th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always in our hearts and prayers. His son Paul and family.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Trea-sured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her meeting the Lord on June 2. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, June 2, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

SPITERI. Brigadier JOHN SPITERI. Unfading memories of my very dear father 10 years down the line. So greatly missed by us all. Angie and her family.

ZAHRA. Today the first anni-versary of the passing away of our eldest brother LINO. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his brothers John, Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

