Wedding anniversary

The marriage between JOHN and FRIDA GRECH took place on June 1, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. Congratulations on this special day and best wishes from your sons Stephen, his wife Maria, granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian and Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne.

Funeral

CARABOTT. The funeral service in Malta of Sister Maria Carabott, MSOLA, who passed away in Brentford, UK, on April 10, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Mass, præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at the church of St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations for onward transmission to the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Africa will be greatly appreciated.

May she rest in the peace of the Good Shepherd to whom she dedicated her entire life.

In Memoriam

AMODEO – TONY, 1919-1989. Our beloved and amazing father is still a huge presence in our lives 34 years after his death. Not a day passes that we don’t share vivid memories of his sense of humour and wise advice. His kindness, knowledge and enquiring mind were highly influential in our lives and we still miss him like crazy. Muffy, Pat and Francesca.

CARUANA. In loving memory of M’ROSE, née Gauci, on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She has left a huge void but her undying energy and fortitude will be with us always, Sandra and Josianne and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish will be offered for the repose of her soul.

De DOMENICO. In ever loving memory of our dearest PHILIP on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Remembered by his wife Vikki, sons Simon, Jonathan and his wife Charlene and his beloved mother Evelyn. May he rest in peace.

GRECH. In memory of FRIDA, today the 39th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband William and her children Alex, Charlotte, Herman and Shaun.

HILI – CHARLES. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly loved father, today being the 49th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always in our hearts and prayers. His son Paul and family.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, tomorrow the third anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Friday, June 2, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our eldest brother LINO, today being the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his brothers Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

In Memoriam Unfading memories of our dear mother ANNE BECK on the fifth anniversary of her flying off into the arms of Our Lord. Remembered by her children Robin and Susan and their families. You loved us; You cared for us. Lord, grant her eternal rest

Dr MARIO RIZZO NAUDI, MD 5.6.1952 – 1.4.2023 Doriette, Karl, Melanie, Julian and Leanne extend their profound gratitude to all who reached out, following their tragic loss. Your kind and numerous gestures offered much solace Please remember him in your prayers

In loving memory of our dear CLAUDIA THEUMA 26.7.1981 – 1.6.2009 being the 14th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. We love you and miss you a lot. Fondly remembered by her parents Louis and Tonia, her brothers Sandro and Daniele, her sisters-in-law, Jackie and Marion, her niece Rakela, other relatives and friends. You are always in our thoughts

