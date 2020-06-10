Obituaries

ABELA. On June 8, EDWIN, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 91. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Gemma and daughter Daphne, his brother Maurice, daughter-in-law Judith, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 10am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD. On Tuesday, June 9, at her residence, SYLVIA of Poala, widow of Joseph, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Josette, widow of Charles Copperstone, her grandchildren Mark and his wife Charmaine, Glenn and his wife Adriana, her great-grand-children Anouschka, Thwayya and Gabriel, her sister Lina, widow of Joseph Debono, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Wednesday, June 10, at 10.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On June 9, ALBERT, residing in Paola, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, a few days before his 85th birthday. He leaves to mourn his loss, his devoted wife Anne née DeBono, his daughter Tanya and her husband Mario Caruana, his son Noel and his wife Romina, his greatly loved grandchildren Andrea, Gabriel, Maria Pia and Julia, his brother Mark and his wife Linda, of the US, his sister Mary Genuardi, his in-laws Maria Porsella Flores and Edgar Debono, of the US, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 11, at Christ the King Parish Church, Paola, at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of Notary Dr ANTONIO GALEA, a much loved father and grandfather, on the 27th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and her husband Ronnie, and Victoria, his beloved grandchildren and their families, including his great-grand-children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – LESLIE. On the ninth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Mafine and his children Dorothy, David and Christopher and their families. The Glory of the Garden glorify everyone.

HARDMAN – MARY R.L. of Blackpool, retired teacher, today the sixth anniversary. Fondest memories and sadly missed by Joe. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In memory of our dearest mother ERSILIA, today the 41st anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. Always re-membered by her son John, Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Cettina widow of Lino, Antoinette widow of George and all their families.

